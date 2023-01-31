Os dois candidatos mais ricos de Americana, Omar

Najar (MDB) e Giovana Fortunato (PDT) decidira submergir neste começo de 2023 para ‘economizar’ e ver ‘lá na frente’ se adiantará disputar a eleição contra o favorito Chico Sardelli (PV).

segue…

Omar e Giovana submergem

Omar e Giovana em foto de arquivo de 2021

 