Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Novo carvão promete fim de problemas para acender churrasco

Gastronomia,

Novo carvão promete fim de problemas para acender churrasco

13 de março de 2023

Novo saco de carvão promete acabar

com problemas para acender churrasco. Nutella ou necessário #churrasco #brasil #Picanha #FazOL #fogo #comida

Entraña, o corte clássico do churrasco argentino

É natural que turistas de todas as partes do mundo procurem especiarias e guloseimas de um determinado lugar quando estão viajando. Esse é um processo prazeroso e inesquecível de descoberta sobre uma cultura diferente. Por vezes, essa descoberta se dá pela gastronomia, que é uma porta de entrada para conhecer muitos países.

No Brasil, o brasileiro tem o costume de conhecer países vizinhos. Um desses países é a Argentina. Apesar da rivalidade com os hermanos, especialmente no futebol, é crescente o interesse que os brasileiros têm manifestado pela cultura e culinária argentina.

Para se ter uma ideia, a Argentina recebeu 64% mais visitantes brasileiros no primeiro trimestre de 2019 em comparação com o mesmo período de 2018. Esse cenário significa investimentos nas economias dos dois países, além da melhora nas relações exteriores de ambas nações.

Novo carvão promete fim de problemas para acender churrasco

Siga o Novo Momento no Instagram @novomomento

Gostou? Compartilhe!

Relacionados