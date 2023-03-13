Novo carvão promete fim de problemas para acender churrasco

É natural que turistas de todas as partes do mundo procurem especiarias e guloseimas de um determinado lugar quando estão viajando. Esse é um processo prazeroso e inesquecível de descoberta sobre uma cultura diferente. Por vezes, essa descoberta se dá pela gastronomia, que é uma porta de entrada para conhecer muitos países.

No Brasil, o brasileiro tem o costume de conhecer países vizinhos. Um desses países é a Argentina. Apesar da rivalidade com os hermanos, especialmente no futebol, é crescente o interesse que os brasileiros têm manifestado pela cultura e culinária argentina.

Para se ter uma ideia, a Argentina recebeu 64% mais visitantes brasileiros no primeiro trimestre de 2019 em comparação com o mesmo período de 2018. Esse cenário significa investimentos nas economias dos dois países, além da melhora nas relações exteriores de ambas nações.