O Youtube tomou o mundo como um furacão. Em boa medida isso se deu por causa da atenção rápida de criadores de conteúdo. Agora o Youtube shorts pegou a atenção de todo mundo. As marcas agora começaram a incluir seus planos de marketing em ajudar esses inluencers a aumentar a audiência, se expressar com mais criatividade e desenvolver o reconhecimento da marca.

A fim de tirar mais benefícios desta grande novidade do YouTube, as marcas agora estão optando por colocar os YouTube shorts nos sites. Vídeos curtos no site estão ajudando as empresas a tornar seus sites mais vivos, atraentes e confortável ao olho de quem acessa. Além disso, os shorts também atraem mais tráfico ao sites, o que ajuda nas ferramentas de busca e melhora a segurança da marca.

Colocar o YouTube shorts no seu site vai fazer a página brilhar. Abaixo listamos as 3 principais maneiras de colocar o YouTube no seu site.

Jeito mais simples de subir YouTube Shorts no seu site

Se você pensa em inserir vídeos do Youtube shorts no seu site, pode precisar de algumas dicas ou habilidades com códigos, mas se você pensa que isso pode tomar muito do seu tempo, você está bastante enganado.

Os métodos a seguir vem das técnicas mais diretas para adicionar youTube shorts ao seu site. Então, sem mais perda de tempo. Vamos a elas.

Agregadores de mídias sociais

Os agregadores de mídias sociais são uma das primeiras ferramentas que vão ajudar seu site/empresa a chegar as metas. Existem agregadores disponíveis na internet que podem ser testados para dar mais charme ao seu site e aumentar a presença online.

Social media aggregators help users collect social media feeds from various social media platforms and display them on what website with ease. In addition, social media aggregators provide a dedicated YouTube widget that displays YouTube videos and shorts on the website without any hassle.

To embed youtube shorts using social media aggregator, all you need to do is – select an appropriate social media aggregator for your website. Then, gather the content using the tool, copy the embed code and paste it into the backend of your website. And that is it; with a few simple steps, you can own a website that displays YouTube shorts on website.

Alongside restricting the embedding process within a few clicks, it also provides various features that add tremendous value to this strategy and relevance to this method. For example, social media aggregators allow users to personalize their widget by changing widget’s background color, style and more. Moreover, users also have various themes and layouts that help to make widget more eye-catching and attractive. In addition, users also have the moderation features that enable users to remove the content that they think is inappropriate or irrelevant to the website.

Also, social media aggregators provide live updates. That means, as soon as the video uploads to the source, the widget will showcase it without any delay. Custom CSS, custom CTA, analytics, and responsive feed are some of the other major features of social media aggregators.

Using WordPress Plugins

If you have a WordPress website, then you have the facility of using WordPress plugins to improve the look and functionality of your website. You can find ample plugins on the store that helps you in this cause and assist in improving your online reputation.

You can also find various WordPress plugins that help you to embed YouTube shorts on WordPress website. These plugins are easy to find, and most of them have a user-friendly interface making it easy to add YouTube shorts on WordPress.

To embed YouTube shorts on WordPress website using WordPress plugin all you need to do is. Select your desired plugin, compile YouTube shorts using the plugin and add them to the website with the help of shortcode.

Just like social media aggregators, WordPress plugins have fantastic features that add significant value to this strategy. That means, like aggregator tools, you can select themes & templates, customize widget, moderate feed, and more.

Using YouTube embedding code

Another most uncomplicated way to embed YouTube shorts on website is by copying the embedding code of the video and pasting it on the backend of your website.

But to get the embedding code you need to follow these steps – Copy the URL of the shorts that you want to embed, replace the word “short” with “watch” on the URL, and press enter. Below the video, you can find the share button, click on the button, and choose the embedding code option. And your embedding code will display on your screen.

But there are certain limitations – you have to go through the process every time you need to embed a video, and secondly, you cannot customize the widget.

So, if you want to avoid using any tool for your website and have time to invest in finding the content, then you can adopt this method.

Over To You…

There you have it, the two most direct ways to embed YouTube shorts on website. Try them now to choose the one that fits your style and help your brand grow and prosper. The methods mentioned above are not only simplest but also help you in generating some great benefits and taking your brand to new heights.